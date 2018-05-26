WASHINGTON — The Latest on the release of a Utah man, Joshua Holt, who has been held in Venezuela (all times local):
10 a.m.
The family of a Utah man jailed in a Venezuelan jail for two years calls his release a miracle.
A statement that relatives provided Saturday confirms that Joshua Holt and his wife will be freed from detention in the capital of Caracas. The couple was arrested on weapons charges that U.S. officials dismiss as trumped up.
President Donald Trump says in a tweet that he expects to greet Holt at the White House later Saturday.
Holt's family expresses its gratitude for all who worked for his release.
They also ask to be allowed to meet Holt and his wife before making any public statements.
