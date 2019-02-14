ARE, Sweden — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

1:40 p.m.

Seven-time overall World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher is dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of his only two races at world championships.

Hirscher already canceled a news conference scheduled for Wednesday.

He says in an audio statement to Austrian media that he "did ski some turns but I'm spending most of the time in bed. At the moment I'm not too optimistic that I will be in tip-top shape for tomorrow. But I still have 24 hours to recover."

Hirscher, slated to be the favorite for the giant slalom and slalom on Friday and Sunday, respectively, adds, "I'm coughing, I have a sore throat and a runny nose. I'm not a doctor but it feels like the flu."

___

1:25 p.m.

The women's giant slalom will be run on a shortened course.

Because of strong winds, organizers have moved the start down to the reserved start.

The first run is still slated to start at 2:15 p.m. (1315 GMT).

___

1 p.m.

Wind and rain could affect the women's giant slalom at the world championships.

The first run is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. (1315 GMT) and the second run at 5:45 p.m. (1645 GMT).

Amid unseasonably warm weather in the Swedish resort of Are, it was raining on the course 90 minutes before the race was to begin.

Strong winds on the upper section were also an issue.

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin starts second among 98 competitors.

Shiffrin already won gold in the super-G.