WASHINGTON — The Latest on Hope Hicks' interview as part of the House intelligence committee's Russia investigation (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks is declining to answer questions about her time in the White House in a closed-door interview with the House intelligence committee.

The panel is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and any contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia.

As one of Trump's closest aides, Hicks is a key witness to his actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the campaign and is now White House communications director.

As the interview went into the afternoon on Tuesday, several members of the committee said during breaks that Hicks was declining to answer any questions from her time in the White House and the transition period between the election and the inauguration. That's similar to others who have worked at the White House when interviewed by the committee.

___

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

That's according to a person familiar with the committee's investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Hicks is a key eyewitness to Trump's actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the 2016 presidential campaign and is White House communications director.

It's unclear how much Hicks will tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. The panel is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, as is special counsel Robert Mueller.