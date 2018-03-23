BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The Latest on a preliminary hearing for Penn State fraternity members charged in a hazing death (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A hearing is underway for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in the hazing death of a pledge last year.

The hearing Friday involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

It's to determine if there is enough evidence to send the cases to trial.

The men waived their right to attend the hearing.

Piazza became severely intoxicated during a pledge acceptance ceremony at the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi house and suffered fatal injuries during falls, including down a flight of stairs.

Prosecutors are no longer pursing aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations. But five defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges.

Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

