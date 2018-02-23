SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on three men found dead on San Francisco street (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

San Francisco's public health department says the overnight deaths of three men found on a city street were likely drug-related.

The bodies were discovered Thursday morning outside an elite private school in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Public health spokeswoman Rachael Kagan says it's unlikely the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death Thursday. But it is alerting health care officials and drug users about the dangers of fentanyl, a cheap and potent opioid stronger than heroin.

San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon says people who buy drugs on the street are at risk of purchasing drugs contaminated by fentanyl.

Twenty-two people in San Francisco died of fentanyl overdose in 2016, a 50 percent increase over the previous year.

11 a.m.

Three men were found dead on a street in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, and police say they do not suspect foul play.

San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca says police received a call at 4:35 a.m. Thursday to check on three unresponsive men. Officers who arrived on the scene attempted life-saving measures and called medics to the scene, but Rueca says the men could not be revived.

Rueca says there is no evidence of any foul play and the deaths do not appear to be weather-related. He says the men do not live at the location where they were found and police don't know where they live.

He says there was not a homeless encampment at the location.