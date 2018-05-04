HONOLULU — The Latest on eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

One resident on the southern part of Hawaii's Big Island says lava fountains were shooting 150 feet (45 meters) in the air through a crack at Kilauea volcano.

Ikaika Marzo told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that lava spread out over an area about 200 yards (182 meters) wide behind one house in Leilani (LAY-lah-nee) Estates on Thursday.

He says it sounds like a jet engine.

The U.S. Geological Survey says new ground cracks were reported Thursday afternoon. Hot vapor emerged from a crack and spattering lava began to erupt.

Hawaii County is ordering evacuations for all homes in Leilani Estates.

__

6:05 p.m.

Hawaii County is expanding its evacuation order in response to the eruption of Kilauea volcano.

The county is now calling for all residents in the Leilani (LAY-lah-nee) Estates subdivision to evacuate. Earlier, the order was limited to just part of neighborhood.

The subdivision on the Big Island has a population of about 1,500 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey says new ground cracks were reported Thursday afternoon. Hot vapor emerged from a crack and spattering lava began to erupt.

The USGS says areas downslope of the erupting vent are at risk of being covered by lava. Currently, the Leilani Estates area appears to be at greatest risk.

But scientists say new vents and outbreaks could occur and it's not possible to say where.

___

5 p.m.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said Thursday red lava emerged on Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision. The county is ordering evacuations for homes from Luana Street to Pohohiki Road.

The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rocked the Puna district of the Big Island.

Earlier in the week, the crater floor of the Puu Oo (POO'-oo OH'-oh) vent collapsed. That caused magma to push more than 10 miles downslope toward the populated southeast coastline of the island.