WASHINGTON — The Latest on U.S.-China trade (all times local):

11:08 a.m.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is spelling out which countries will get an early reprieve from the imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Lighthizer is testifying before the Senate Finance Committee. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon asked him which countries will be exempted from the looming tariffs, "as of tomorrow." Lighthizer said President Donald Trump has decided to "pause" the tariffs for countries that are engaged in trade negotiations with the United States.

Lighthizer says Canada and Mexico are on that list. He also specifically named Europe, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

The president is planning to impose tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum — sanctions that are meant to hit China for flooding the world with cheap steel and aluminum.

____

10:35 a.m.

Lawmakers are calling on the Trump administration to provide more clarity on which countries will be exempted from looming tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, says he's disappointed in the decision to impose global tariffs on a problem caused by China.

He says the tariffs are slated to take effect in less than a day, but there has been no clarity on country exemptions, and the process companies use to request tariff relief is "prolonged and unnecessarily cumbersome."

Sen. Ron Wyden, the committee's ranking Democrat, says the president came into office promising better trade deals, but what mostly has been delivered is "chaos."

The lawmakers are speaking as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before the committee.

____

12:45 a.m.

Farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses are bracing for a backlash as President Donald Trump targets China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over.

The administration is expected to impose trade sanctions on China later Thursday. The penalties could restriction Chinese investment and affect billions of dollars' worth of Chinese products. Trump is set to sign a memorandum on the issue.

The U.S. has conducted a seven-month investigation into the tactics China has used to challenge American supremacy in technology.

The administration argues that years of negotiations with China have failed to produce results.