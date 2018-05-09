WASHINGTON — The Latest on Gina Haspel's nomination to be CIA director (all times local):

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next CIA director says that if she is confirmed by the Senate, the spy agency will not restart a detention and harsh interrogation program like the one used to get terror subjects to talk after 9/11.

The CIA on Tuesday evening released excerpts of the opening remarks Gina Haspel will make at her confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate intelligence committee.

In other excerpts, Haspel pledges to work closely with the Senate oversight committee. And she says there has been an outpouring of support from young women at the CIA who hope she becomes the first female CIA director.

__

6 p.m.

The fate of President Donald Trump's CIA nominee hinges on how well she fields tough questions Wednesday from senators who want details of her time running a covert detention site where terror suspects were brutally interrogated after 9/11.

Gina Haspel has been practicing her answers at mock confirmation hearings with former top intelligence officials.

Many of them praise her 33-year tenure at the agency in foreign and domestic assignments, and she received glowing endorsements from Republican senators on the eve of the hearing.

Democrats have complained repeatedly that the CIA has failed to declassify enough information on her career, leaving the public in the dark about the person who might end up leading the CIA.