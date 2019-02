The Latest on the presidential candidates (all times EST):

3:15 p.m.

Kamala Harris is letting voters in New Hampshire know that she does not consider herself a democratic socialist.

On Monday, she stopped by The Common Man restaurant in Concord, greeting patrons and having lunch with Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster. Soon after, she went to Gibson's Bookstore and took questions from shoppers, telling the group: "I plan on competing in New Hampshire. I plan on spending a lot of time here."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who calls himself a "democratic socialist" won a commanding victory in New Hampshire in 2016. Asked whether she'd have to lean that way in order to compete here, she said she would not.

She says, "The people of New Hampshire will tell me what's required to compete in New Hampshire, but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist."

___

8 a.m.

Several Democratic presidential candidates are closing out the long holiday weekend by campaigning across states key to securing their party's nomination.

On Presidents Day, much of the attention turned to New Hampshire, home to the first presidential primary. Three candidates, Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, were making their first visits to the state since launching their 2020 presidential bids.

Booker has been in the state for a few days and will wrap up his trip with a house party in Nashua. House parties are a staple of campaigning in the state.

Harris planned an afternoon town hall in Portsmouth and will participate in the Politics & Eggs breakfast on Tuesday.

Klobuchar will hold a meet-and-greet in Goffstown on Monday before a CNN town hall.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York was back in Iowa, the leadoff caucus state, with plans to meet voters in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, who also is running for president, was campaigning in Iowa as well.