PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The Latest on the magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northern Haiti (all times local):
8:41 a.m.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northern Haiti has killed at least 11 people and injured others.
The government reported seven deaths in the Nord-Ouest province and four other deaths in the community of Gros-Morne in the province of Artibonite, the newspaper Le Nouvelliste quoted Secretary of State for Communications Eddy Jackson Alexis as saying.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 8:11 p.m. Saturday night (001 GMT) and was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Port-de-Paix, which is about 136 miles (219 kilometers) from the capital of Port-au-Prince. The quake was 7.3 miles (11.7 kilometers) below the surface.
The country's civil protection agency issued a statement saying several people were injured and some houses were destroyed in Port-de-Paix, Gros Morne, Chansolme and Turtle Island. Among the structures damaged was the Saint-Michel church in Plaisance.
The civil protection agency officially confirmed the deaths of at least 10 people.
In 2010, a vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake damaged much of the capital and killed an estimated 300,000 people.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.