ATLANTA — The Latest on plans to hold gun rights rallies at U.S. state capitols on Saturday (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Organizers of a gun rights rally in Atlanta this weekend are being charged to gather outside the Georgia state Capitol.

Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that organizers were told they need to pay about $6,700 for security at a rally where the expected attendance is 500 people. A group that held a gun control rally last month was charged a similar fee.

Atlanta rally organizer Chris Hill said his group still plans to show up but has no intention of paying. He called the fee "an insult."

Perry said groups can gather at Liberty Plaza across from the statehouse free of charge Monday through Friday. He said the state makes groups pay overtime for officers when using the plaza on weekends.

The National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is planning Saturday rallies across the U.S.