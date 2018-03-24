PARKLAND, Fla. — The Latest on a demonstration in Florida held in conjunction with nationwide rallies in support of gun control (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Thousands of protesters chanted in support of stronger gun laws as the neared Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff were slain.

But as they passed the school Saturday, they went silent to honor those who died there Feb. 14.

More than 20,000 people attended a rally and march in the Fort Lauderdale suburb, part of the March for Our Lives movement that held rallies in Washington, D.C., and cities around the country Saturday.

Some speakers called for bans on the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle that authorities say suspect Nikolas Cruz used in the massacre. Others called for more funding to install bulletproof doors and windows in classrooms. Some of those killed and wounded were shot through doors.