CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico — The Latest on the caravan of Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

A migrant caravan whose numbers swelled overnight to an estimated 5,000 people at the Mexico-Guatemala border has resumed its march toward the U.S. frontier.

The migrants had grown frustrated with Mexico's attempts to process them and circumvented authorities by crossing the Suchiate river illegally.

They have begun walking out of the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo at first light Sunday morning, headed 10 abreast for their next stop: the city of Tapachula.

It's not immediately clear where the additional travelers materialized from.

But during a caravan last spring, many migrants who had been working and living at the Guatemala-Mexico border decided to join the caravan when it passed because it was safer to travel together.