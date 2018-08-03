PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on dueling political protests planned Saturday in Portland, Oregon, (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A coalition of community organizations and a group representing more than 50 tribes is warning of the potential for violence at dueling protests between right-wing group and self-described anti-fascists.

The coalition said in a statement Friday that the bloodshed could be worse than previous clashes between the sides if participants carry guns Saturday.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is planning a rally after holding several similar marches in recent months that have devolved into fistfights and riots.

He says his supporters will be bused to Portland and carry concealed guns.

The community coalition called on officials to denounce what it called "the racist and sexist violence of Patriot Prayer" and protect the city.

Portland police say they'll be checking for weapons to ensure anyone who is armed has an Oregon concealed handgun license.

___

10:30 a.m.

A right-wing group that has staged multiple marches in Portland, Oregon, is planning another rally, and self-described anti-fascist counterdemonstrators say they will confront participants.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says his followers will be bused to Portland on Saturday with armed security and group members will be carrying concealed guns.

Gibson has staged several similar marches in the liberal city in recent months that have devolved into violent clashes.

Gibson said earlier this week that he won't stop bringing his followers to Portland until they can express their right-wing views without interference.

Self-described anti-fascists — or "antifa" — have been organizing online to confront Patriot Prayer and an affiliated group, the Proud Boys, in the streets.

A broader group of counterprotesters also will gather before the right-wing rally.