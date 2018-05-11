ST. LOUIS — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Jury selection is taking longer than anticipated in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' trial on an invasion-of-privacy charge related to an extramarital affair.

Through midday Friday, fewer than 60 of the prospective 160 jurors had been considered. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison said some who had been scheduled for Friday will instead have to be questioned Monday, pushing opening arguments back.

Greitens is accused of taking and transmitting a compromising photo of the woman without her permission in 2015, before he was elected. If convicted, he could face prison time. The governor has denied criminal wrongdoing but acknowledged having an affair.

Greitens' attorneys have sought to dismiss potential jurors with knowledge of the accusations against the governor.

9:50 a.m.

An attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is urging a judge to halt all evidence-gathering as his trial gets underway on an invasion-of-privacy charge.

Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said Friday that a special examiner had extracted thousands of images from Greitens' cellphone "and none were found" of a woman with whom he acknowledged having an affair.

Greitens is charged with taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was at least partially nude in 2015.

Martin told St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison that it's time to shut down the evidence-gathering phase of the trial.

Jury selection entered its second day Friday and is expected to continue Monday.

Greitens has declined to say whether he took a photo but has denied criminal wrongdoing.

12 a.m.

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a criminal trial.

Jury selection that began Thursday in St. Louis was to continue Friday and potentially into early next week. Those selected will hear a case accusing Greitens of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015.

Greitens has not directly answered questions about whether he took the photo but has acknowledged an affair and denied criminal wrongdoing.

During jury selection, Greitens' attorneys have sought to dismiss potential jurors whose answers to a questionnaire indicated they may have a bias against the governor.