NICOSIA, Cyprus — The Latest on migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Greece's government spokesman says about 2,000 asylum seekers are to be moved out of a severely overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos and sent to the mainland by the end of September.

Dimitris Tzanakopoulos' statement Tuesday comes after charities and regional authorities strongly criticized conditions at the Moria camp, where around 9,000 people are housed in the facility built to accommodate 3,100.

The Doctors Without Borders group has called for the emergency evacuation of vulnerable people from the camp to other European Union countries, citing an increase in suicide attempts and self-harm among children in Moria and cases of sexual attack.

Regional governor Christina Kalogirou has threatened to shut the facility unless the government improves conditions, which include raw sewage running out of the camp's main entrance.