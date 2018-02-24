ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Latest on the procession for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A hearse bearing the body of the Rev. Billy Graham has begun its journey from the North Carolina mountains to his hometown.

The procession departed from his training center near Asheville shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. It reached Interstate 40 before it exited the highway and made its way through the town of Black Mountain.

People lined an overpass spanning the interstate to view the motorcade while cars stopped in the westbound lanes as the procession headed in the opposite direction.

More people lined the streets in Black Mountain, many of them using their cell phones to capture the moment.