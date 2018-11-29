MADISON, Wis. — 12:10 p.m.

Republican lawmakers are considering passing a bill guaranteeing health insurance for people with pre-existing conditions as part of a lame-duck legislative session next week.

Two people with knowledge of the discussions tell The Associated Press on Thursday that the bill is in the mix. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the discussions.

Lawmakers have not said exactly what they will take up in the session planned before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office.

Other ideas being considered include moving the 2020 presidential primary election and limiting Evers' ability to appoint members of the state economic development agency.

The Assembly passed a pre-existing conditions bill last year, but the Senate never took it up.

___

--By Scott Bauer in Madison.

___

10:44 a.m.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says a lame-duck session to pass a series of GOP priorities before Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers takes office could commence as soon as Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday that bills could be made public Friday, with a public hearing Monday followed by floor votes on Tuesday.

Republicans have repeatedly said they hoped to return in a lame-duck session next week. They have not said definitely what issues will be taken up, but they are considering moving the 2020 presidential primary in an effort to improve the chances that conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will win election.

Other ideas include institute Medicaid work requirements that Evers opposes and reducing appointments he can make to the state's economic development agency.