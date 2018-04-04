MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on voters defeating a constitutional amendment to eliminate Wisconsin state treasurer's office (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Democrat running for state treasurer says she's celebrating voters' rejection of a constitutional amendment to eliminate the position.

Sarah Godlewski said Wednesday that the vote shows Wisconsin residents want an independent financial watchdog. She called on legislators to restore the sleepy office's cash management powers.

Godlewski and Republican Tom Hiller are the only candidates registered to run for treasurer so far. Incumbent Republican Matt Adamczyk isn't seeking re-election as he mounts a state Assembly bid.

Republicans have been working to eliminate the treasurer's office for decades, finally pushing the amendment to a statewide referendum Tuesday. Voters soundly rejected it.

Like Godlewski, Hiller says the vote is a mandate to restore the office's powers.

___

9:40 a.m.

The Republican running for state treasurer says voters' decision to scrap a constitutional amendment to eliminate the office shows they value the position.

Tom Hiller told The Associated Press the voters have shown they want a strong treasurer's office again. He pledged to work to give the office more authority over state finances, including collecting taxes and acting as the state's chief banker.

Republicans have been pushing to eliminate the treasurer's office for decades. Voters resoundingly defeated a constitutional amendment that would have shuttered the post during Tuesday's elections.

Hiller and Democrat Sarah Godlewski are the only candidates running for the office. Incumbent Republican Matt Adamcyzk (Ah-DAHM'-check) isn't seeking re-election.

Godlewski's campaign had no immediate comment.

___

9:10 a.m.

A management consultant has registered to run for state treasurer.

Democrat Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire filed campaign registration documents with the state Elections Commission on March 30. Godlewski is co-founder of venture capital company MaSa Partners.

Tom Hiller, a Republican investment manager from Madison, registered to run in January.

Incumbent Republican Matt Adamcyzk (Ah-DAM'-check) isn't seeking re-election. He has chosen to run for the state Assembly.

That leaves Godlewski and Hiller as the only candidates registered to run for treasurer so far.

Voters on Tuesday resoundingly defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the treasurer's office. The amendment's supporters argued the office has no real duties.