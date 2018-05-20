ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the Minnesota Legislature's rush to finish up its work (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Minnesota lawmakers are retrying with a tax bill by folding in funding for schools suffering budget shortfalls.

Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the GOP-backed tax measure last week, saying lawmakers must first provide $138 million for school districts. The bill would have modestly cut income tax rates while syncing Minnesota's tax code with sweeping federal changes.

Stakes are high because failure to pass a bill could make 2019 tax filing complicated for Minnesota residents. Republicans wedged some additional school funding into a similar tax bill. Dayton's administration says much of that funding is simply shifting money schools already have.

The House passed that bill Sunday afternoon on an 85-40 vote. The Senate was expected to follow suit.

The Legislature must finish its work by midnight Sunday.

10:56 a.m.

Minnesota lawmakers were headed into the final leg of the Legislative session that may end in a stalemate with work left undone.

Facing a midnight deadline to pass bills on Sunday, Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton have yet to find common ground on several key issues. Conforming Minnesota's tax code to sweeping federal changes was at the top of the to-do list, as well as funding schools facing budget shortfalls.

Republicans were sprinting to resend a tax bill that Dayton rejected last week, which includes some funding for public schools.

The House and Senate also sent Dayton a nearly thousand page bill containing a wide range of government spending early Sunday morning.

Dayton says he will veto it. He left the tax bill's fate up in the air.