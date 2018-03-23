MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the Legislature returning to revise special election statutes (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Republicans who control the state Legislature are officially calling themselves back into session to revise Wisconsin's special election statutes.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a joint statement Friday saying they were calling both houses back.

Former Republican Sen. Frank Lasee and former Republican Rep. Keith Ripp both joined Walker's administration in December. Walker refused to hold special elections to fill their seats even though state law says such elections must be called if vacancies occur before mid-May in an election year.

A Madison judge ruled Thursday that Walker must order the elections by March 29.

Fitzgerald and Vos said the ruling means two elections for both seats will be going on simultaneously, leading to voter confusion and wasting tax dollars.

12:50 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Republicans may rewrite special election statutes after a judge ordered Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections to fill two vacant legislative seats.

Fitzgerald told reporters Friday the ruling creates multiple elections to fill the Senate seat. The Senate wrapped up its two-year session Tuesday but Fitzgerald said the body could reconvene to consider a bill to "align" special elections with the regular cycle.