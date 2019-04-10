WASHINGTON — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says that her relationship with Hillary Clinton is strong and that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has given her advice about her own presidential bid.

In 2017, Gillibrand said that Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, should have resigned after his inappropriate relationship with an intern came to light two decades ago.

At a CNN town hall Tuesday, Gillibrand said that her "fondness" and respect for Hillary Clinton are "very strong" and that she continues to admire and look up to her.

Gillibrand took Hillary Clinton's Senate seat when Clinton was named secretary of state.

She said Tuesday that Hillary Clinton is "a role model for all of us," but that her views on the former president are "very different, and I've said all I'm going to say about that."