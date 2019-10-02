LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a gun control forum for presidential candidates in Las Vegas (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is kicking off a gun control forum with presidential candidates in Las Vegas by calling for Democrats, Republicans and independents to come together and "be responsible" and fight for change.

Giffords was on stage with March For Our Lives student activists and Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy. She said "stopping gun violence takes courage" and new ideas.

Giffords was shot and gravely wounded during a constituent meeting in Tucson, Arizona in 2011. She went on to set up a gun control advocacy organization, which co-hosted Wednesday's event.

Nine of the 10 leading presidential candidates were expected to attend and speak about gun violence. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled his appearance after having a heart procedure for a blocked artery Tuesday night.