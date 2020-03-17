The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can negotiate with representatives of free agents for the second day Tuesday but cannot finalize any agreements until Wednesday. (all times EDT):

11:30 a.m.

Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Detroit Lions. Collins' agent, David Canter, confirmed the pact on Twitter.

Collins, who spent his first three seasons in New England, was traded to Cleveland in 2016. He was cut by the Browns in March 2019 and re-signed by the Patriots. He was a standout for New England last season with a career-high seven sacks and three interceptions.

In Detroit he will be reunited with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who was defensive coordinator during Collins' first stint in New England.

-Kyle Hightower, reporting from Boston

10:40 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another step toward retaining some of the key pieces of an improved defense by agreeing to re-sig linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million contract.

The deal comes on the heels of the Bucs placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, whose salary leaps from $4 million in 2019 to nearly $16 million for the upcoming season.

Pierre-Paul has 21 sacks since being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants two years ago. He had 8½ in 10 games last season after recovering from a neck injury suffered in an offseason automobile accident.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 79½ career sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

— Fred Goodall reporting from Tampa, Florida.

10:25 a.m.

People familiar with the decisions have confirmed to The Associated Press that defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker A.J. Klein have agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals aren't official until the NFL's signing period opens Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported Addison's deal, while SiriusXM first reported Klein reaching an agreement.

The additions shore up positions of immediate need for Buffalo, and come at the same time the Bills made a major splash by agreeing to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Addison has nine seasons of NFL experience and has had nine or more sacks in each of his past four years in Carolina.

He will compete for the starting job opposite Jerry Hughes, and adds a pass-rushing threat to replace the loss of free agent Shaw Lawson, who has agreed to sign with Miami.

Klein has seven seasons of NFL experience, including the past three as a starter with the New Orleans Saints. The 28-year-old is projected to take over the job vacated by Lorenzo Alexander, who said he was ending his career after last season.

Both Addison and Klein are also familiar to Buffalo's coaching staff and front office. They previously played in Carolina, when Bills coach Sean McDermott served as the Panthers defensive coordinator, and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane served in a front-office role.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York.

10:20 a.m.

The New York Giants are using free agency to shore up a defense that was among the worst in the NFL.

New York (4-12) placed a franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams on Monday and over the past 24 hours it has reached contract agreements with Packers middle linebacker Blake Martinez and Panthers cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants also reached an agreement with veteran blocking tight end tight end Levine Toilolo .

The franchise tag on Williams will cost the Giants at least $17 million if he stays. And the team would receive two first-round draft picks from any team signing him.

The Giants will pay Bradberry $45 million over three years, while Martinez gets roughly $30 million over three years. The Giants had $73 million in cap space entering free agency.

Those signings indicate general manager Dave Gettleman will use the draft to get a much-needed offensive tackle.

Bradberry (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) gives the Giants a big cornerback who can match up against any of the league's tall receivers. The 26-year-old Bradberry missed only four games for Carolina in the past four years, making 268 tackles and eight interceptions, with 47 passes defensed. He started 15 games this past season and had a career-high three interceptions. Bradberry brings experience to a young group of cornerbacks that saw DeAndre Baker, Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine play their first games last season.

Martinez has led the Packers in tackles in three seasons, posting a league-best 155 last year. He has started the last 50 regular-season games for Green Bay, which posted a 13-3 record last season. He also had one interception and a forced fumble.

Entering his eighth season, Toilolo had two receptions for 10 yards in 2019 in 13 games. He also has played with Atlanta and Detroit and appeared in two Super Bowls.

— Tom Canavan reporting from New York.

9:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback last season behind Carson Wentz and Josh McCown.

Sudfeld was Wentz's backup last season until he broke his left wrist in the preseason opener. Sudfeld was active for five games but did not take any snaps.

— Dan Gelston reporting from Philadelphia.