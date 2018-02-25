BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

4 p.m.

The German government says the German and French leaders have pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate the quick and complete implementation of a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire in Syria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said Sunday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in a phone call Sunday with Putin. It said they called on Russia to "exert maximum pressure on the Syrian regime to achieve an immediate halt to the airstrikes and fighting."

The German and French leaders argued that a cease-fire also would offer a basis to move forward the U.N.-brokered effort to find a political solution to Syria's war.