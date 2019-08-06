SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on projectiles fired by North Korea (all times local):

10 p.m.

Germany is condemning North Korea's latest test of short-range ballistic missiles, saying they are a violation of United Nations resolutions and urging the North to resume disarmament talks.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday after North Korea fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, its fourth round of tests in recent weeks, that "we call on North Korea to end such provocations, to comply with the resolutions of the Security Council, and to return to the negotiating table."

The ministry says "we expect North Korea to take concrete and credible steps toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible termination of its ballistic missile program, and its program to develop weapons of mass destruction."