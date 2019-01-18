WASHINGTON — The Latest on suicide bombing attack in Syria (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

An Arabic interpreter who had emigrated from Syria to the U.S. was among at least 20 people killed in a suicide bombing in Syria.

Ali Taher told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday that his older sister, 27-year-old Ghadir Taher, of East Point, Georgia, died from injuries sustained in the Wednesday blast.

Ali Taher, who immigrated with his family to the U.S., says his sister's smile would light up the room. He says she graduated from Tri-Cities High School and was kind and very easy to talk to.

He says the family learned of her death from her employer, Valiant Integrated Services, a defense contractor.

In an email to the newspaper, Valiant spokesman Tom Becker confirmed the death, adding they were "extremely saddened by the tragic and senseless passing" of Ghadir Taher.