NEW YORK — The Latest on Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Scarlett Johansson walked Monday's Met Gala carpet in Marchesa — the fashion brand owned by the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman's womenswear brand was a red carpet staple prior to the sexual misconduct scandal that enveloped Weinstein, with dozens of women saying he sexually assaulted them. The company has been a mainstay for decades.

That all ended after the accusations against Weinstein began piling up, including revelations that the movie mogul once bullied stars into wearing his wife's designs.

The brand had been absent on carpets at the Academy Awards and other high-profile events. Marchesa also canceled its Fashion Week show in New York in February.

Johansson has long been a fan of the brand but also pledged her support of the #TimesUp movement.

She offered no comment on why she chose to wear Marchesa to the Met Gala.

8:55 p.m.

"Master of None" co-writer and actress Lena Waithe added some politics to her outfit to the Met Gala — she wore a cape made of the LGBTQ Pride flag.

Waithe says "it's all about being black and gay at the Met gala." She made Emmy history last year as the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing.

This year's theme is the influence of Catholicism on fashion. Waithe's outfit was one of the only colorful outfits, adding a dash of vibrancy to outfits that leaned on red, black and metallics.

Waithe says she wanted to make a statement in the Carolina Herrera rainbow cape, saying she just wants to be herself and that can inspire others to be themselves.

8:34 p.m.

New love was in the air on the Met Gala red carpet, with fresh couples Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez showing their unity.

Plus there were real tears of love when rapper 2 Chainz got on one knee and asked his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward Epps to marry him.

The Met's twitter account included a shot of the happy couple, with Epps covering her mouth in happy shock at the bended-knee 2 Chainz.

The couple has two daughters — Harmony and Heaven — and a son, Halo, together. The couple agreed to tie the knot at the BET Awards in June 2013 but never made it official.

One notable couple not present: Kim Kardashian West walked the carpet alone, without husband Kanye West. The rapper has been the subject of controversy in recent days for his tweets supporting President Donald Trump and his comment that slavery is "a choice."

8:08 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker is attending her 10th Met Gala and she wasn't shy about it.

The "Sex and the City" actress was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown that she says she selected from among several sketches. She says it was "thrilling" to pick among them.

Parker says the dress was inspired by a Neapolitan nativity altar dress and scaled to Parker. One thing that was new was her hairdo.

Parker laughed that she "grew a bunch of hair in the car."

Over the years, Parker has worn creations by Alexander McQueen and Oscar de la Renta at the Met gala.

This year's theme is the influence of Catholicism on fashion.

7:45 p.m.

Rihanna and Katy Perry were among the celebrities who took the theme of the Met Gala very religiously this year.

Rihanna looked absolutely papal when she arrived in a Maison Margiela pearl- and crystal-embellished gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching papal mitre and necklace.

Perry also wowed in a metallic mini-dress, long boots and massive feathery wings. She looked like a post-punk angel. Her wingspan was so broad she was forced to turn sideways as the entered the museum.

This year's theme is the influence of Catholicism on fashion.

Both singers have been the gala before. Last year, Rihanna was dressed in Commes des Garcons, with stagey pink on her cheeks. Perry wore a veiled dress created just for her by John Galliano.

7:15 p.m.

It's official: Kanye West is officially misunderstood. And that's from someone friendly — his mother-in-law.

Kris Jenner was asked at the Met Gala whether the rapper was misunderstood after raising eyebrows when he posted pro-President Donald Trump items on social media and called American slavery a "choice"

Jenner simply says, "That's Kanye. I love him."

Other celebrities on the red carpet included Rihanna, Kerry Washington, Lili Reinhart, Daniel Kaluuya, Rita Ora, Lynda Carter, Jonah Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Katharine McPhee, Andrew Garfield, Bella Hadid, Kate Bosworth, Kate Moss, Mindy Kaling, Uma Thurman, Shawn Mendes and Zoe Kravitz.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

6:55 p.m.

Olivia Munn's chainmail dress to the Met Gala was inspired by religious war. Specifically, the Crusades.

The actress wore a daring, sleeveless chainmail dress, custom-made by H&M that had a plunging neckline and open sides. The whole outfit she acknowledged was being held together "by little chains."

She topped it with a stunning headdress created by Michael Schmidt.

Munn called the invitation to the gala "special" and was honored to be included in "the most amazing group of people."

Munn had read ahead of what items were waiting for her inside and was looking forward to inspecting items that the Vatican rarely loans out but did for the gala.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

6:23 p.m.

Gary Oldman wore a Prada suit and honored Vogue editor Anna Wintour amid speculation that this could be the last time she co-chairs the Met Gala.

The actor says, "all great things must come to an end." He called her stewardship "an incredible run."

Wintour herself was asked if this was to be her last Met Gala and she replied: "I hope not."

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. This year's theme is the influence of Catholicism on fashion.

5:58 p.m.

George Clooney joked about how long it took him and his wife to prepare for the lavish Met Gala.

Clooney says it took "like an hour" but quickly added "that's a lie" of the preparation time for wife Amal, who was wearing a metallic Richard Quinn gown with train. He says it only took him "like 15 minutes" to prepare for the gala. The Clooneys were among the first to arrive at Mondays' party, following co-chair Anna Wintour.

The gala signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year explores the connection between fashion and the Roman Catholic Church. It opens on Thursday.

5:48 p.m.

Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-looking Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Wintour, who co-chairs the annual event, arrived at Monday night's event in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer. George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were close behind.

She says she's looking forward to everyone having a good time at the event.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

The gala also signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year explores the connection between fashion and the Roman Catholic Church. It opens on Thursday.