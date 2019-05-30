MOBILE, Ala. — The Latest on events commemorating the discovery of the wreckage of a slave ship in waters near Mobile, Alabama, (all times local):

1 p.m.

People are gathering at a small community center in Mobile, Alabama, to learn more about the discovery of what experts believe is the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

Thursday's event centered on the finding of the wreckage of a schooner called the Clotilda. It's taking place in Mobile's Africatown community. That's an area where people freed after the Civil War settled — including some who survived the trip aboard the Clotilda.

Last week, the Alabama Historical Commission said teams of experts said evidence shows the wreckage of the 19th century schooner found in murky Mobile River waters is likely the ship.

An archaeological report on the ship was to be released Thursday in Africatown, followed by a community celebration of the discovery.