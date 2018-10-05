NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on the capture of a multiple murder suspect in Tennessee (all times local):

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a multiple murder suspect has been captured after a dayslong search involving helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

The agency says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was taken into custody on Friday after a search that narrowed to Stewart County. It says more details will be released at a news conference.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He's also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.

Authorities say the search was complicated because Wallace knows these woods, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools have been on "soft lockdown" and school bus routes were cancelled to avoid having children exposed.

Authorities say they're closing in on a multiple-murder suspect in Tennessee, using helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace has been spotted for a third time in Stewart County, where Sheriff Frankie Gray says his deputies are using K-9 units to encircle the suspect in a heavily wooded area.

