MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on changes to Foxconn's project in Wisconsin (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Foxconn Technology Group says an article saying that it plans to shift the focus of what is made at its Wisconsin plant to reduce costs is "inaccurate and is not based on any facts."

Foxconn reacted Wednesday to a story published by the Nikkei Asian Review citing unnamed sources saying the Taiwan-based company was looking at producing small to medium-sized display panels for Apple, carmakers and others rather than larger display screens as originally planned.

But Foxconn says its "product development and production plans for that campus remain unchanged."

The company also says it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs at the southeastern Wisconsin facility and investing $10 billion. Doing that would send $4.5 billion in state and local incentives to Foxconn.

___

11:05 a.m.

Foxconn Technology Group says it remains committed to a $10 billion project in Wisconsin.

The Taiwan-based company reacted Wednesday to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review that said it was considering shifting the focus of what is made at the facility to reduce initial costs for the $10 billion complex.

The report cites unnamed sources who were familiar with the plans.

Foxconn told the newspaper that it remained "fully committed to this significant investment" in the U.S. and that plans to eventually invest $10 billion total had not changed.

___

10:10 a.m.

A report from Asia says that Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group is considering shifting the focus of what is made at its planned facility in Wisconsin to reduce initial costs for the $10 billion complex.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported Wednesday that Foxconn was looking at producing small to medium-sized display panels for Apple, carmakers and others rather than larger display screens as originally planned.

Foxconn and officials with Gov. Scott Walker's administration who negotiated the deal did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

Wisconsin is poised to provide $4.5 billion in state and local incentives to Foxconn if it makes the full $10 billion investment and employs 13,000 people.