WASHINGTON — The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey's closed-door interview by House Republicans (all times local):

10 a.m.

Former FBI Director James Comey has arrived on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with two House committees.

House Republicans are questioning Comey on decisions made by the Justice Department during the 2016 presidential election. Democrats will also attend the interview.

Republicans argue that department officials were biased against Donald Trump as they started an investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia and cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a separate probe into her email use.

Comey was asked on his way into the meeting room about President Trump's assertion that he is best friends with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the Russia probe. Comey said: "Note that I smiled."

Comey said he might answer questions after the interview, which is expected to last much of the day.