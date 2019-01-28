SEBRING, Fla. — The Latest on a vigil for Florida's bank shooting victims (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Residents of a small Florida city have held a vigil to honor the five women killed in a mass shooting at a bank branch building.

People lit flashlights and cell phones instead of candles Sunday to honor the victims of the SunTrust branch shooting. Heavy rains in Sebring pushed the vigil to an indoor location and prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to scrap plans to attend because he says weather affected his travels.

Photos of four of the victims were framed together and stood on an easel among funeral wreaths and next to a banner that read "Sebring Strong."

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were fatally shot Wednesday in the bank's lobby. After a standoff, police say, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver was arrested and is facing five counts of premeditated murder.

State Attorney Brian Haas has said it is likely that he will seek the death penalty.

12:45 p.m.

Sebring police said families of two of the women are raising funds for funeral and other expenses.

SunTrust spokesman Michael McCoy told media the bank has decided not to reopen the branch that came under attack after hearing from families.