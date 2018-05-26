MIAMI — The Latest on Subtropical Storm Alberto (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Scott made the announcement on Saturday morning.

At a briefing at the state emergency operations center in Tallahassee, authorities urged Floridians to take the storm seriously.

Wes Maul, the state's emergency management director, said timing of the storm is uncertain, but the entire state will feel the effects. Swelling riverbanks, tornadoes and localized flooding are possible.