Forecasters say Tropical Storm Florence is becoming a "better organized" weather system and will likely strengthen into a hurricane late Saturday.

The National Hurricane center said Saturday that Florence will start to rapidly intensify Sunday, and be a major hurricane by Tuesday.

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions were likely to affect Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast over the weekend.

The storm's center will approach the U.S. Southeast coast on Thursday after passing between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday.