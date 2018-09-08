MIAMI — The Latest on 11 a.m. (all times local):
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Florence is becoming a "better organized" weather system and will likely strengthen into a hurricane late Saturday.
The National Hurricane center said Saturday that Florence will start to rapidly intensify Sunday, and be a major hurricane by Tuesday.
Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions were likely to affect Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast over the weekend.
The storm's center will approach the U.S. Southeast coast on Thursday after passing between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Wildfire that closed key California highway doubles in size
A roaring wildfire that has shut down a stretch of a major interstate in a rural area near the California-Oregon border has nearly doubled in size overnight.
Variety
Tropical Storm Florence continues its churn toward US coast
Tropical Storm Florence is becoming a "better organized" weather system that will likely strengthen into a hurricane late Saturday, weather forecasters said.
Variety
The Latest: Florence to become hurricane late Saturday
The Latest on 11 a.m. (all times local):
Variety
Wisconsin school officials aren't sure about bulletproof backpacks
School officials in Wisconsin aren't so sure bulletproof backpacks are an answer to possible violence in the classroom.
National
Wisconsin professor cycles around the Midwest for solar
On Jim Tinjum's #bikethewind tour last year, he often saw the installations he visited for miles in advance — turbines towering gracefully in the distance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.