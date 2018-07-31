LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Latest on fires in California (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency says smoky wildfires in the U.S. Southwest affected national air quality figures in 2017.

The EPA released yearly air-quality counts Tuesday showing upticks in soot and some other pollutants nationally.

EPA air official Bill Wehrum says officials believe the main cause was wildfires. California was one of the states experiencing record wildfires in 2017.

Wehrum says the smoke was enough to "move the needle" on national air-quality figures.

___

10:30 a.m.

California fire officials say they are making progress as they battle several blazes burning in Northern California and that firefighters are focused on saving lives and homes.

Battalion Chief John Messina said Tuesday fire crews slowed the spread of one of the blazes into towns near Clear Lake, including Lakeport, a city of 5,000. He says the fire instead spread into the Mendocino National Forest.

Messina says fire crews focused their efforts on saving lives and homes and that's why only 10 houses have been destroyed by two massive fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties. No injuries have been reported.

But he told a community meeting in Lake County that people should remain vigilant because fires can easily jump containment lines.

The impoverished county about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento has been hit by several wildfires since 2015, when a wildfire destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least four people.

___

This version corrects that the blaze is near Clear Lake and the city of Lakeport and that Clear Lake is a lake, not a city.

___

7:30 a.m.

California officials say fire crews have made some gains against twin wildfires that are threatening several lakeside towns.

The state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that firefighters increased containment from 5 to 10 percent of the two fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties in Northern California.

The wildfires have destroyed seven homes and have burned 116 square miles (300 square kilometers) of rural land.

Officials on Monday ordered residents of two towns near Clear Lake to evacuate.

The notice was for the towns of Kelseyville and Finley and brought the number of people affected by the those fires to about 18,000.

___

7:20 a.m.

A massive blaze that killed two firefighters and four civilians has now destroyed 884 homes. That's up from 823 homes previously reported destroyed.

California fire officials said Tuesday the wildfire burning near Redding, California for more than a week has scorched 172 square miles (445 square kilometers).

But fire crew have gained some ground and increased containment to almost 30 percent.

It is believed to be the ninth most destructive fire in state history.

More than 27,000 people remained evacuated from their homes although another 10,000 were allowed to return Monday as fire crews reinforced lines on the western end of the blaze.

___

6:55 a.m.

Firefighters from across the United States are being sent to California to help crews stretched to the limit as they battle 17 wildfires across the state.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says firefighters from 10 states are already helping and another six states will send resources this week.

The agency says the out-of-state fire crews will relieve exhausted California firefighters who have been working non-stop for two weeks.

More than 50,000 people remained under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday in Northern California, where a deadly blaze has destroyed more than 800 homes.

Another two wildfires burning about 14 miles (22 kilometers) apart are threatening 10,000 homes.

___

11:00 p.m.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

The fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties have burned seven homes and forced the evacuation of Lakeport and small surrounding communities.

About 100 miles north, a fire that has killed six people continues to threaten the Redding area.

The so-called Carr Fire has destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings. State fire spokesman Scott McLean says it's the ninth most destructive wildfire in state history.

Some 12,000 firefighters are battling the blaze. Fire officials say they're making progress against the fire, which is 23 percent contained.

More than 27,000 people remain evacuated.