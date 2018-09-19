AMES, Iowa — The Latest on a top amateur golfer from Spain who was stabbed to death in Iowa (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Relatives in Spain of a star collegiate golfer who was stabbed to death by a stranger on an Iowa golf course say they are distraught.

Miriam Arozamena says it was terrible fate that her 22-year-old daughter, Celia Barquin, crossed paths with her killer on Tuesday morning.

Collin Daniel Richards has been charged with murder in Barquin's death.

Speaking from her residence near Torrelavega in northern Spain, Arozamena told broadcaster Tele 5 on Wednesday that her daughter had "such bad luck."

She says Richards "was just going out with the goal of killing."

Police have said the suspect told an acquaintance he wanted to rape and kill someone.

Around 500 residents of Torrelavega held a minute of silence for Barquin Wednesday, including her brother Andres who said the family is "heart-broken."

___

12 a.m.

Celia Barquin Arozamena was a top amateur golfer from Spain who was finishing her degree at Iowa State University. Collin Daniel Richards was a former inmate from small-town Iowa with a history of violence.

Investigators say their contrasting lives intersected in the most violent way when Richards allegedly attacked and stabbed Barquin to death at a golf course on Monday.

Barquin, the Big 12 conference champion, had dreams of making the pro tour and spent hours practicing at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police said Richards was jobless, had been living in a tent in an encampment near the course and had spoken of his desire to "rape and kill a woman."

Richards was charged with killing Barquin during a random attack while she golfed by herself in broad daylight.