YORK, S.C. — The Latest on a man who prosecutors say shot four police officers in South Carolina in January (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The family of a man who authorities say killed a police officer in South Carolina and wounded three others says they don't know why he may have attacked them.

Christian McCall's family issued a statement shortly after he was released from a North Carolina hospital Thursday after being wounded in the Jan. 16 shooting in York County.

The family statement says the 47-year-old had a successful career in the banking industry. A 2014 bankruptcy filing reviewed by The Associated Press showed McCall had spent 16 years with Wells Fargo and was a technical team leader making almost $86,000 a year.

Military records obtained by the AP show McCall spent eight years in the Army, leaving in 1999 leaving with the rank of specialist.

Prosecutors say McCall shot the deputies after running from his home following a domestic violence call and he will face murder and other charges when he returns to South Carolina.

___

7:35 a.m.

A defense attorney for a man who is suspected of killing a deputy and wounding three other law enforcement officers in South Carolina says the man has been jailed in North Carolina.

Montrio Belton, a lawyer for 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, tells The Herald that McCall was released Thursday morning from a hospital and jailed in Mecklenburg County without bond on a fugitive warrant. Belton says McCall appears in court Friday for an extradition hearing to South Carolina.

McCall was wounded in the Jan. 16 shootout and authorities have not released the names of officers who shot him.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett says warrants including murder for the death of York County Sheriff's Detective Mike Doty cannot be served on McCall until he is in South Carolina.