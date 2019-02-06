RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on the political turmoil in Virginia amid admissions of blackface, accusations of sexual assault (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus says its members need time to process the revelation that another top state Democrat put on blackface years ago.

Attorney General Mark Herring issued a statement Wednesday saying he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.

Del. Lamont Bagby is chairman of the caucus. He says the caucus "needs time" and has a "lot to digest."

Democratic state Del. Delores McQuinn didn't answer directly when asked if Herring should resign. The African-American lawmaker said legislators "are going to govern — that's what our constituents want us to do."

___

12:30 p.m.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says a woman alleging sexual misconduct never told him she was uncomfortable with what happened during the encounter or in the years after.

Fairfax issued a statement Wednesday reiterating that he had a consensual encounter with the woman 15 years ago. He said he was an unmarried law student at the time.

The Associated Press is not reporting the details of the Fairfax accusation because AP has not been able to corroborate it. The woman making the accusation hasn't returned messages form the AP seeking comment.

Fairfax said the woman expressed no discomfort at the time, or during the years afterward. He said the first he heard about the accusation was when he was approached by a news outlet in 2018 after his inauguration.

Fairfax is next in line for Virginia's highest office if Gov. Ralph Northam steps down over a racist photo scandal.