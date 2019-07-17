WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional hearings on the reach of big tech (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Facebook is moving forward on an ambitious plan for a new digital currency and won't commit to U.S. lawmakers' requests that it start small.

Facebook executive David Marcus, who's leading the Libra currency project, tried to dodge a question Wednesday during a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee.

Marcus was asked by New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney if Facebook would commit to doing a small pilot program first to address numerous concerns from U.S. officials, both Democrats and Republicans.

Marcus says Facebook will launch the project responsibly and make sure there's "appropriate oversight."

Maloney says if Facebook can't commit to a pilot test, "Congress should seriously consider stopping this project from moving forward."

Wednesday's House hearing follows a testy Senate banking hearing Tuesday on Facebook's currency proposal.