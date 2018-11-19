DETROIT — The Latest on man arrested in fatal shootings of two people in Detroit senior housing complex (all times local):
Prosecutors in Michigan say extradition proceedings are pending for a Detroit man charged with fatally shooting two people inside a senior citizens' housing complex.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 69-year-old James Fleming is being held Monday in Richmond, Virginia. Fleming surrendered to authorities there around midnight.
He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors say Fleming locked himself out of his apartment on Nov. 13 and shot 50-year-old unarmed security guard Kenneth Hall when Hall opened the door for him. Shots also were fired at other residents in the building, including 66-year-old Bernice Clark who was struck and killed.
Police have said Fleming also attempted to rape a 30-year-old woman who had been using cocaine with him before the shootings.
Fleming was convicted in 1988 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
