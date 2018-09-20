CHICAGO — The Latest on the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Van Dyke in the shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald. (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

An expert on police use of deadly force is testifying that a white Chicago police officer accused of murder in the death of Laquan McDonald did not need to shoot the black teenager.

Urey Patrick is a former FBI agent. He told the jury in officer Jason Van Dyke's trial on Thursday that he found that the "risk posed by Mr. McDonald did not rise to the necessity of using deadly force to stop it."

Patrick says a person must pose an imminent danger of serious injury or death to justify the use of deadly force. Video of the 2014 shooting shows McDonald was moving away from Van Dyke. Patrick says because of that, McDonald did not pose such a danger.

McDonald had a small knife. But Patrick says someone with a knife must be within reach of the person he intends to attack to pose such a danger.