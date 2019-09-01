BERLIN — The Latest on two state elections in Germany (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Exit polls have a far-right party making big gains in two state elections in eastern Germany but show mainstream parties are likely to finish first.

Voters in Saxony, which borders Poland and the Czech Republic, and neighboring Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, elected new state legislatures on Sunday.

All eyes were on the performance of the far-right Alternative for Germany, which is strongest in the country's ex-communist east.

Exit polls for ARD and ZDF television showed the party winning over 27% of the vote in Saxony. That is a few points behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party, which governs the state.

In Brandenburg, the party was seen winning up to 24.5%, to finish a few points behind the governing center-left Social Democrats.