WARSAW, Poland — The Latest on Poland's local elections (all times local):

9 p.m.

Exit polls show that pro-European Union opposition candidate has won Warsaw mayoral race in local elections, preserving the party's control of the capital city.

The Ispos survey says that Rafal Trzaskowski, a former European lawmaker, garnered 51.4 percent support and will become Warsaw mayor without having to take part in a Nov. 4 runoff.

In lower level elections for provincial councils, the ruling conservative Law and Justice party received the highest backing with 32.3 percent, according to the exit poll.

The elections Sunday were the first nationwide test of support for the Law and Justice party, whose policies have produced street protests and repeated clashes with European Union leaders.

Nationwide turnout was 51.3 percent, higher than in 2014, according to the exit poll, which questioned voters as they were leaving the polling stations in 1,160 locations across Poland.

___

8:35 a.m.

Polish voters are casting ballots in local elections that are the first nationwide test of support for the conservative ruling party, whose policies have produced street protests and repeated clashes with European Union leaders.

The election Sunday is for offices from city mayors to village councilors, and the ruling nationalistic Law and Justice party is hoping to strengthen its firm grip on power.

The vote will also measure the strength of the opposition, which is centered on the pro-EU Civic Platform party that governed Poland for eight years before Law and Justice came to power in 2015.

The focus is on Poland's largest cities, which are traditionally pro-EU, and where the opposition is in control of local governments.