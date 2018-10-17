RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on a former Virginia high school teacher charged in a hacking scheme that allowed him and others to obtain nude photographs of celebrities and others (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A former Virginia high school teacher is the fifth person charged in an investigation into the 2014 "celebgate" scandal in which hackers obtained nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people, including celebrities.

Documents filed in federal court show that Christopher Brannan, a former teacher at Lee-Davis High School, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Richmond.

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, confirmed that Brennan is charged in the "celebgate" investigation.

Mrozek would not release the names of the celebrities. But at the time, actress Jennifer Lawrence acknowledged that she was a victim of the hack.

Mrozek said prosecutors have linked Brannan to the hacking, but not to the leak of nude photographs in 2014.

___

2:43 p.m.

A former Virginia high school teacher has agreed to plead guilty in a hacking scheme that allowed him to obtain nude photographs and other private information from more than 200 people, including celebrities.

Documents filed in federal court show that Christopher Brannan, a former teacher at Lee-Davis High School, was charged in April with aggravated identity theft and unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Brannan has agreed to plead guilty to both counts. Under a plea agreement, Brannan's lawyer and prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of nearly three years. A hearing is scheduled Monday in Richmond.

Brannan's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Court documents do not include the names of the celebrities. A spokesman for prosecutors said the victims' names will not be released.