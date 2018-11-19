SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Latest on a former judge who's a suspect in ex-wife's death (all times local):

5 p.m.

The sister of a former Cleveland-area judge who's now a suspect in his ex-wife's death told a 911 dispatcher that he said the woman was dead.

Authorities said Monday that the ex-judge who spent time in prison for beating his then-wife four years ago is now expected to be charged in her stabbing death over the weekend.

Lance Mason is being held on another charge and has not yet been charged in the killing.

Mason's sister in a 911 call told authorities that "he stabbed her and he said she's dead."

She described how Mason was covered in blood.

Police in Shaker Heights say Mason was taken into custody after they found Aisha (ah-EE'-shah) Fraser dead.

Messages seeking comment were left with an attorney who has represented Mason in the past.

___

2:20 p.m.

Court documents say the ex-judge was fleeing the scene of a homicide in which he was the suspect when he slammed his SUV into a police cruiser.

Former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Judge Lance Mason was charged Monday with felonious assault in the crash but he has not been charged in his former wife's death.

Mason spent nine months in prison after he pleaded guilty to beating his wife.