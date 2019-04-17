JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on Indonesia's presidential and legislative elections (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

President candidate Prabowo Subianto has voted in Indonesia's presidential and legislative elections and says he confident of winning despite polls showing that he trails President Joko Widodo by up to 20 percentage points.

After voting, Subianto, a former special forces general, echoed his campaign themes of a weak Indonesia at risk of disintegration.

Speaking in English, he said "I promised that we will work for the good of the country. If it's chaos or not it's not coming from us, but I guarantee that we don't want to be cheated anymore, that Indonesian people don't want to be cheated anymore."