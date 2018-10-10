MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin election (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says both Gov. Scott Walker and Vice President Mike Pence want to "gut" protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Pence was in Wisconsin on Wednesday for a pair of Walker fundraisers in Green Bay and Eau Claire.

Evers released a video renewing his challenger to Walker to drop Wisconsin's involvement in a multi-state lawsuit seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act and its guarantee of insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Evers says Walker is "sending a clear message" by campaigning with Pence in Wisconsin. Evers says their support for repealing the federal health care law would result in millions losing coverage.

Walker supports enacting a state law guaranteeing coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

___

8:24 a.m.

Locked in a tight race with Democrat Tony Evers, Republican Gov. Scott Walker is looking to Vice President Mike Pence to give him a boost with the Nov. 6 election less than a month away.

Pence was holding a pair of fundraisers for Walker in Green Bay and Eau Claire on Wednesday. The events come the same day that a new Marquette University Law School poll was to be released.

The poll is the first since the blow up over confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Some Republicans have said that fight energized their voters.

Walker trailed Evers 49 percent to 44 percent in the last Marquette poll released on Sept. 18.

Walker has urged his supporters to believe the polls, while calling himself the underdog in the race.