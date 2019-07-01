BRUSSELS — The Latest on the European Union summit (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A European Union official says leaders are moving closer to filling a handful of the block's key posts.

The official say Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans is in prime position to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission.

The high-ranking diplomat involved in the talks says that the Christian Democrats would have Bulgaria's Kristalina Georgieva follow Donald Tusk as head of the European Council, which coordinates policies of member states and organizes summits.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the 28 leaders had not yet reconvened for the formal summit where they should confirm the jobs.

--By Raf Casert.