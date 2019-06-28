BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Latest on the European Union-Mercosur trade deal (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The European Union is hailing its new trade deal with the Mercosur trade bloc as "an ambitious, balanced and comprehensive agreement" that sends a strong positive signal amid global trade tensions.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the pact sealed Friday with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay exactly 20 years after talks were launched as "a historical moment."

Juncker says that "in the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade."