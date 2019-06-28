BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The Latest on the European Union-Mercosur trade deal (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
The European Union is hailing its new trade deal with the Mercosur trade bloc as "an ambitious, balanced and comprehensive agreement" that sends a strong positive signal amid global trade tensions.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the pact sealed Friday with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay exactly 20 years after talks were launched as "a historical moment."
Juncker says that "in the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US sanctions Maduro's son as it raises pressure on Venezuela
The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions on the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a move to increase pressure on family members of top officials backing the socialist leader and suspected of corruption.
World
Dominican police arrest 'mastermind' in David Ortiz shooting
Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have arrested the man behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
World
Inquest slams lack of protection in London Bridge attack
England's chief coroner has criticized the lack of barriers to protect pedestrians on London Bridge at the end of a lengthy inquest into the killing of eight people during an extremist attack two years ago.
World
France fries: Record heat hits tourists, schools, hospitals
Thousands of schools were closed, outdoor events canceled and volunteers were visiting the elderly at home as France and other nations battle a record-setting heat wave baking much of Europe.
World
The Latest: Trump jokes with Putin over election meddling
The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):